'Mary Kom', '7 Khoon Maaf' And Other Priyanka Chopra Films With Less Than 7 IMDb Ratings

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has emerged as a trendsetter over the years. From winning the honour of Miss World 2000 pageant to becoming a global star, she has ruled the hearts of the audience. Priyanka Chopra was last featured in the family-drama, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Sonali Bose. The film bagged praises from the critics but received a lukewarm response at the box-office. Many of her much-talked and quirky films have failed to boat good ratings. Here are a few films of PeeCee that were considered as the turning point of the Desi Girl but are rated less than 7 on Internet Movie Database.

Priyanka Chopra's films with less than 7 ratings on IMDb

Mary Kom - 6.8

Mary Kom, released in 2014, is a biopic based on the life of an Indian athlete Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom. The film is directed by Omung Kumar under the production banner of Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The sports-drama won several accolades including a National Award. The lead actor, Priyanka Chopra also won a few Best Actor awards for her performance in Mary Kom.

READ | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Exciting News, Announce First Amazon Prime Web Series

7 Khoon Maaf - 6.1

The mystery-thriller, 7 Khoon Maaf, released on February 18, 2011. Though the film bagged appreciation from the critics around the globe, 7 Khoon Maaf underperformed at the box-office. 7 Khoon Maaf is an adaptation of the short story Susanna's Seven Husbands by Ruskin Bond. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj directed the film.

READ | Disha Patani Comes In Defense Of Priyanka Chopra's Look At Grammys; Calls Priyanka Chopra 'beautiful'

Aitraaz - 6.6

In early 2000, while many female leading actors were stuck to essay mediocre characters on the screen, the Kaminey actor went the extra mile and performed the character of the antagonist. Though Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar essayed the lead, Priyanka's performance was the key highlight of the film. Despite winning several accolades, the romance-thriller earned only 6.6 ratings on IMDb.

READ | 'Mary Kom Movie Makes Me Angry,' Says The Ace Boxer On The Priyanka Chopra Starrer

Fashion - 6.9

Fashion, released in 2008, dug the way into the hearts of the audience in its own way. The Quantico actor delivered a mesmerising performance on screen. On the other hand, the supporting cast including Kangana Ranaut, and Mughda Godse among others grabbed the attention of the audience with their excellent acting skills. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial earned accolades including a National Award.

READ | Reel Mary Kom Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Real Mary Kom On Bagging World Championship, Other Celebs Follow

Suit

(Cover Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.