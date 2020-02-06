Disha Patani Comes In Defense Of Priyanka Chopra's Look At Grammys; Calls Her 'beautiful'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look at the Grammys has become the talk fo the town. While netizen enjoyed memes on Priyanka's Grammy outfit, many trolled the Baywatch star for her bold look. Hina Khan had come to Priyanka's defence after she was trolled for her low neckline dress. After Hina, Disha Patani has turned to support the actor.

ALSO READ |Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone & Hina Khan Prove 'Orange Is The New Black'

Disha in Priyanka's defence

An article, in a leading daily, claims that Disha Patani was asked by an entertainment portal to comment on the controversy and also the fact that she often disables the comments on her own photos. Disha said that she has done the same keeping in mind the demands of the brands she endorses.

Disha added that Priyanka looked beautiful and also said that there exists a kind of mentality that if someone from our country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, people will troll them. But if someone else from a different country is wearing the same, then they will say that the person in looking beautiful.

ALSO READ |Disha Patani Gives Major Fashion Inspiration In These Splendid Gowns, See Pics

Similar to this, Hina Khan had also supported Priyanka on the subject. She had said that trolls are nobody to comment on someone's clothes if the person is comfortable. She also challenged them to wear the same outfit for just 10 minutes. She claimed that it is not easy to wear such an outfit. Hina said one need elegance and grace to pull off an outfit like that.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Spotted In An All-black No-makeup Look With Her Dog. See Pictures

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also chimed in her opinion on the topic. As per reports, she said that she is glad that this happened because in her opinion it will only make Priyanka stronger. She talked about how Priyanka always has lived on her own terms. She also added that as long as Priyanka is not harming anyone, it is her body and she can do whatever she wants with it. She added that the trolls are anonymous and hide behind their computers. She also called Priyanka beautiful and said that the trolls get attention because of all the bad things that they say.

ALSO READ |Disha Patani Looks Unrecognisable In THIS Throwback Pic From Her School Days, See Here

(Image Courtesy: Disha Patani & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.