Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Exciting News, Announce First Amazon Prime Web Series

Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas have announced the beginning of their first project together. Nick Jonas shared a video through social media as he invited engaged couples to participate in the upcoming Amazon prime series based on the sangeet ceremony from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra. The invitation is specifically for betrothed couples who have planned to get married in the spring or early summer of 2020 so that their love stories can feature in the upcoming series.

Take a look:

Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @PrimeVideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story.



Visit https://t.co/TFobuIRU6K for more info! pic.twitter.com/w0fPX15PR5 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2020

Priyanka Chopra and the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in both traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The Indian wedding had been an elaborate affair with the haldi, mehndi and sangeet ceremonies before the wedding rituals. The Amazon Prime series that the couple will co-produce is expected to be based on their pre-wedding celebrations.

Another series for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller series Citadel. The studio plans to start a multi-series franchise with Citadel and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico. As per reports, Priyanka, 37, and Richard, 33, will headline the US version which is being called the "mothership" of the project.

Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", Citadel will be executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. Priyanka shared the news on Instagram, saying she looks forward to working with the Russo Brothers and the Bodyguard star. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers. The show is expected to start production soon.

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series Quantico, has featured in films such as Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. She will next be seen in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka Chopra has also committed to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding and will portray the lawyer Vanita Gupta in Gordan's courtroom drama Tulia, an adaptation of a non-fiction book Tulia: Race, Cocaine, and Corruption.

