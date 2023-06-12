Madhu Mantena Shares A Glimpse Of Magical Moments From His Wedding With Ira Trivedi

Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with fiance Ira Trivedi on June 11. Their wedding festivities were an intimate affair in the presence of close friends and family. The producer has now taken to his social media to share a glimpse of the wedding festivities.

In the video, the bride and the groom can be seen partaking in traditional marriage rituals. They can be seen exchanging garlands. Along with the video, he wrote, "forever".

Madhu Mantena shares unseen wedding photo

(Madhu Mantena shared an unseen photo from his wedding ceremony. | Image: Madhu Mantena/Instagram)

The producer also updated his Instagram followers with an unseen photo from his wedding. In the photo, the bride Ira Trivedi can be seen amid a traditional ceremony. Along with the photo, he also penned a long note of appreciation for his wife.

In the caption, the producer wrote the same thing written by Ira which reads, ‘I’m Complete Now’. He also mentioned that he had never felt as ‘happy and peaceful’ as he does after getting married. In his note, the producer quipped that he was ‘punching above his weight’ by asking Ira to marry him.

The producer refers to his marriage with Ira as a ‘divine intervention’. He also mentioned that now that he is tied in holy matrimony, he feels ‘strong and safe’. He also expressed his gratitude for all the love they have received.

Madhu Mantena’s ex-mother-in-law Neena Gupta congratulates him

(Neena Gupta with daughter Masaba Gupta and her then husband Madhu Mantena. | Image: Sachin Kumar/Instagram)

After the producer posted pictures and videos of his wedding, good wishes poured in for him. The one wish that struck out was that of Neena Gupta. Taking to the comment section, the actress wrote, "Congratulations".

For the unversed, Madhu Mantena had been previously married to designer Masaba Gupta, who is the daughter of Neena Gupta. The couple was married for four years before filing a divorce in 2019. However, neither of the two have spoken much about the split since then.