Masaba Gupta Shares Beautiful Pic From Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Housewarming Ceremony

Ace designer Masaba Gupta on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share a moment from Priyanka Chopra's grah-pravesh ceremony. Chopra wore Masaba Gupta's outfit from House of Masaba.

"Priyanka Chopra Jonas giving us all happy vibes in our Ivory One Shoulder Tunic With Ivory Of Bird and Bees Pants for her housewarming ceremony," she captioned. Chopra completed her look with a bright orange dupatta.

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas officially turned author on Thursday with the release of her first book, Unfinished: A Memoir, which she described as "honest, raw and vulnerable".

The memoir promises to offer insights into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US. Her return to India resulted in the newcomer to the pageant world, against all odds, winning the national and international beauty competitions Miss India and Miss World that launched her global acting career.

The 38-year-old star behind over 60 Bollywood and Hollywood films and shows revealed that her very endeavour into the world of non-fiction came to fruition in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year. "It took about two years, but I predominantly wrote it during quarantine the six months that I was home last year. It gave me the time for the first time in life to be in one place", said Chopra Jonas. Whether reflecting on her nomadic early years or the challenges she has faced as she doggedly pursued her calling on a global stage, Chopra Jonas says she has tried to share both her challenges and triumphs in the memoir.

Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff 😂 #Unfinished pic.twitter.com/Mr9Nu3yWYT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 11, 2021

The end result is a book, published by the Michael Joseph imprint, which covers her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer and her work as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

(With PTI inputs)

