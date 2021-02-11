Priyanka Chopra opens up on viral photo with PM Modi in memoir, says 'outrage baffled me'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas added another feather to her cap, after modelling, acting, singing and production, by penning her memoir Unfinished. The actor poured out her thoughts on numerous events in her life, including some of the controversial developments. One of them had been her picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which had been termed ‘inappropriate’ by a section over her choice of attire.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Recalls When A Director Demanded Her Undergarments Be Seen For A Song

Priyanka Chopra on picture with PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra sitting cross-legged in a skirt while interacting with PM Modi in Berlin in 2017 had sparked a controversy then. Opening up on it in her book Unfinished, she shared that she had contacted the leader’s office upon learning that they were both staying at the same hotel.

The 'Desi Girl' stated that her response to the ’anger’ was posting a picture with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, both dressed in her skirts, and captioning, 'it runs in the family’.

On a serious note, Priyanka believed that she had presented herself ‘respectfully’, the snippet in the book read. Priyanka added that she had worn skirts and dresses all her life in India, be it at school or elsewhere, so could not understand why it was suddenly being considered so ‘unacceptable.’ The Mary Kom actor stated that entire ‘uproar’ had ‘baffled and saddened’ her.

READ: Priyanka Chopra's Memoir 'Unfinished' Becomes No. 1 Bestseller Within A Day Of Its Release

She stated that she had become a ‘global news’, and being ‘angry and confused’ since that was not how she wanted to be in the headlines around the world.

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished hit the book stores on Tuesday. Numerous other statements from the book, like opening up on a botched nose surgery, being caught with her boyfriend in the closet, praise for first co-star 'Thalapathy' Vijay, quitting a film over an inappropriate comment by a director have gone viral. Her 'griha pravesh' with husband Nick Jonas were among the other highlights of the book.

READ: Priyanka Chopra's Book 'Unfinished' Features Unseen Pic Of 'Griha Pravesh' With Nick Jonas

READ: When Nick Jonas Helped Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Her Instagram Live Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.