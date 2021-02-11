Priyanka Chopra Recalls The Time She Spied On Husband Nick Jonas; Watch

Priyanka Chopra has been married to Nick Jonas for over two years now, but the couple has been together for a longer time before their marriage. Priyanka has quite recently released her memoir titled Unfinished and has been actively promoting the book on every platform possible. She recently made an appearance on The Morning Show to promote the book and made an interesting revelation about having spied on Nick during a get-together. Have a look at what she said, along with other interesting details about the book.

Priyanka Chopra reveals the time she spied on Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has always been upfront and honest about herself on every public platform, but her recent memoir contains some of the facts about herself that were not known to the fans before. However, this new revelation has come from the actor and not from her book. She said that she had spied on her husband when he decided to take her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra out for lunch. She started by saying that she has “control issues” and was simply “curious” about the meeting between him and her mother.

Priyanka also revealed that Nick told her that he was in Mumbai and that he was taking her mother out for lunch. Interestingly, Priyanka and Nick had only started to date each other couple of weeks before this incident took place. She then decided to send her own security on their tail so that they can click pictures and “study their body language”. No sooner than she said this, the host of the show along with herself, all burst into laughter. One of the hosts even assured Priyanka that it was completely “normal”.

The couple eventually got married in 2018 and has been living together ever since. Priyanka had entered the world of films after her successful run in modelling. She has worked in films like Mary Kom, Barfi, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky is Pink, Bajirao Mastani, Fashion and Barfi among others. Her recent releases include The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

