Masaba Gupta Shares Candid Photos With Dad Vivian Richards On His Birthday

Masaba Gupta’s father and former cricketer Vivian Richards celebrated his 71st birthday on Tuesday (March 7). To mark the occasion, the Masaba Masaba actress shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. She also posted a couple of unseen pictures from her wedding party with Satyadeep Misra.

In the caption, Masaba wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear.” In one of the images, she could be seen hugging her father. The other photo featured the father-daughter duo with Satyadeep. In this picture, their backs were towards the camera.

Check out the post here:

Vivian Richards' 70th birthday

Masaba always makes sure to spend quality time with her father Vivian Richards. Last year, to celebrate the cricket legend's 70th birthday, she went to Antigua to be with him. On the occasion, they hosted a golf tournament to aid healthcare workers. Masaba mentioned that she organised a golf tournament because her father Viv's happy place after a cricket field was the golf course.

She penned a note on Instagram which read, "To celebrate dad's 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament (where he is happiest after a cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic."

Last month, Masaba got married to Satyadeep Misra in a close knit ceremony. Vivian flew all the away from the Caribbean to attend her daughter's wedding. The fashion designer shared some photos from her marriage on social media. The images featured her father Vivian and her mother, actress Neena Gupta.

This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage. Previously, she was married to producer Madhu Mantena for four years, between 2015 and 2019. Satyadeep had a 10-year-long marriage with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. They got divorced in 2013.