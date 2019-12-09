Masaba Gupta's Debut As Judge On The MTV Show, Supermodel Of The Year

MTV is working on launching an all-new fashion reality show soon which has been titled, Supermodel of the Year. Ace Bollywood fashion designer, Masaba Gupta has been confirmed as one of the judges of the new show. Here are all the details on the story till now:

Masaba Gupta to judge Supermodel of the Year

Starting December 22, 2019, Supermodel Of The Year is a reality show based on the concept of Battle and Bootcamp. In the show, ten models from across the country will participate and try to survive and win the title. The show will include curated tasks to judge the various aspects of Modelling. With her experience of the industry, Masaba will bring the new, experimental and fun elements to the show. Masaba Gupta will also mentor the contestants of Supermodel of the Year and bring out the uniqueness in them.

When asked about her debut by a leading portal, Masaba told them that there is always a first time and that she could not have asked for something better. She thinks that Supermodel of the Year is the perfect platform for her debut, as the show deals with something close to her heart. Masaba Gupta also said that she is looking forward to sharing insights with the budding participants of the show and trying to help them in their journey. In conclusion, Masaba Gupta also said that the tasks and activities of the show would set Supermodel of the Year apart from the clutter of reality television. Masaba Gupta will join the judges’ panel that is inclusive of Malaika Arora and Milind Soman.

More about Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is a leading fashion designer who has worked with many prominent faces of the Indian film industry. Masaba started her career with the support of Wendell Rodricks at the Lakme Fashion Week, while she was just 19 years old. She named her first collection Kattran (tiny bits of fabric). Masaba Gupta’s work has a blend of contemporary and traditional design with modernity to it.

