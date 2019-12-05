MTV Coke Studio Melodious Songs That Left An Impression On The Audience

MTV Coke Studio is a music show that showcases live studio performances by several artists. Coke Studio combines myriad musical influences, from Hindustani, Carnatic and Indian folk, to contemporary hip hop, rock and pop music. There are some songs from the show that are widely loved and appreciated. Here are some of the evergreen songs from MTV Coke Studio.

Madari by Vishal Dadlani and Sonu Kakkar

It is one of the most unique compositions sung in the name of almighty. It has vocals of Vishal Dadlani and Sonu Kakkar. The song when performed is known to be widely loved and it was also given positive reviews by many known musicians.

Tajdar-e-Haram by Atif Aslam

Tajdar-e-Haram is a rendition of the popular qawwali with the same name. The song sung by Atif Aslam is a tribute to Sabri brothers. The song was widely loved both in India and Pakistan. It was appreciated by many Indian musicians. It is based on the subject of praising the almighty with the rhythms and lyrics that are well-versed in Urdu.

Tera Woh Pyar/ Nawazishein Karam by Momina Mustehsan and Asim Azhar

The two romantic ballads were originally sung by Shuja Haider and reprised by Momina Mustehsan with Asim Azhar. The soft piano and the subtle sound of sitar create a fitting atmosphere for Momina’s soft vocals, sung with utmost grace as Asim croons over cinematic violins about the love story, packed full of emotions. The song brings together elements of the Pakistani pop scene of the bygone era.

Afreen Afreen by Momina Mustehsan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

This music performance was directed by Faakhir Mehmood. The song was originally a qawwali sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song holds the strength to serenade the audience with its poetic and soothing sensibilities. The reformation track on Coke Studio is performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan. Within the genre, the atmosphere of the song remains ambient and acoustic as the bare minimum elements give room to Rahat’s majestic vocals. Momina enters the song as she punctuates the additional melody with her laid-back effortless vocals. The song is perfectly complimented with the drum rolls.

Husna by Hitesh Sonik feat Piyush Mishra

Hitesh had heard Piyush Mishra sing this song 15 years back and it has been stuck with him ever since. Written and composed by Piyush, this song is a letter from Javed who was separated from his lover Husna during the partition. In spite of having left everything behind and eventually moving on, there is a looming sense of helplessness and grief in the song. Musically Hitesh has tried to recreate that era through interesting acoustic guitar arrangements blended with Indian percussions. Keeping up the upheaval experienced by the lovers, Hitesh also ends the song on a tumultuous high.

