MTV Splitsvilla 12 Promo: Saundarya And Arshiya Get Into An Ugly Spat, Watch Video

MTV Splitsvilla 12 is a reality show that airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of dating and the involvement of science in making a love connection. It airs on the channel every Friday at 7 pm. In the last episode, the chosen ones Ashish and Bhatia defended their title again and became the first semi-finalists of the show. The sneak peek of the new episode shows some interesting glimpses of a catfight between Arshiya and Saundarya. The promo video also has shots of the next bae-watch session that is 'Honey, Hug me'.

Precap of the next episode

The sneak peek video posted on the official social media handle of the show starts with an argument between Saundarya and Arshiya. Saundarya argues with Arshiya saying that because of the love triangle between Arshiya, Aahna, and Piyush, there are many connections that are not made or broken. Arshiya furiously runs towards Saundarya shouting at her about what she is saying. Saundarya steps back and other contestants stop Arshiya coming forward to Saundarya. Saundarya calls her and tells her to back off.

In the next shot, there are glimpses of the next bae-watch session. In the video, Rannvijay is seen explaining the task titled Honey, Hug me. In the task, different contestants are seen throwing a stinky liquid at their fellow ones. There are shots where Hridya pours the liquid over Miesha and the latter angrily claims that she should have dumped her before only. Piyush is also seen arguing with Bhavya when she throws liquid over him.

According to the last episode, the new episode will begin with the dome session where Ashish and Miesha being the chosen ones would enjoy some powers. In the unsafe zone, there are eight contestants, Shrey, Priyamvada, Uday, Aahna, Bhavin, Hridya, Sambhav, and Saundarya.

