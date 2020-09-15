'Matto Ki Saikal' starring Prakash Jha to have world premiere at 25th BIFF in South Korea

The Busan International Film festival also known as BIFF is all set to start in South Korea in October this year. Bringing International recognition, this year several Indian flicks have been selected to be screened at the Busan Film festival. Apart from all, the much acknowledged one to be screened at the festival is Prakash Jha starrer Matto Ki Saikal. The film helmed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra will be showcased in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news with fans on Twitter. Taran noted that the film festival will kick-start on October 21 and will conclude on October 30. The festival will also screen 194 films. Apart from the news, he also shared a few glimpses from the film. In the first picture, the ace director Praksh Jha can be seen riding a bicycle while the second picture is of the director sitting in the dark while looking at his cycle.

UPDATE... #MattoKiSaikal - starring #PrakashJha - to have its world premiere at 25th #Busan International Film Festival 2020 in #SouthKorea... #BIFF2020 will be held from 21 to 30 Oct 2020... Directed by M Gani... Glimpses from the film... pic.twitter.com/Z2Lgmt8Hv1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2020

The BIFF started in Haeundae-gu, Busan since 1996 and the main aim of the film festival is to introduce new movies, debutant directors in the Asian countries as well as appeal the youth to promote in developing new content. Check out a list of 8 Indian films that are being screened at Busan this year which is set to take place from October 21 to October 30, 2020, and 194 films will be screened at the festival this year. Matto Ki Saikal' revolves around the story of a family's struggle to buy a new bicycle and how their lives depend on it. The film stars Prakash Jha, Anita Choudhary, and Aarohi Sharma among others.

According to news agency ANI, director M Ghani extended his gratitude to the selection committee of the film festival and to actor Prakash Jha for believing in the story. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the selection committee of the prestigious Busan International Film Festival and to Mr. Prakash Jha who stood by me and believed in the story. I was fortunate that I had a wonderful team which made this film possible and I thank each member associated with the film," said Ghani.

"I am humbled that an original voice from a rural heartland India has been noticed at an International coveted platform which will pave the way for people who believe that cinema can be a medium to showcase the life of the downtrodden and have the passion to tell meaningful stories," Ghani added. Actor Prakash Jha who is playing the central role of Matto in the story said that he was surprised when he was approached for the role as it is "completely opposite" of what he is in real life.

"I was surprised when they approached me for playing Matto! It is a beautiful story, almost heartbreaking.. but Matto is completely opposite to what I am in real life," said Jha.

(With inputs from ANI)

