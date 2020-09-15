8 Indian Films To Watch Out For At The Busan International Film Festival 2020

The Busan International Film festival also known as BIFF is all set to start in South Korea in October this year. This year, several Indian movies have been selected to be screened at the Busan Film festival. The BIFF started in Haeundae-gu, Busan since 1996 and the main aim of the film festival is to introduce new movies, debutant directors in the Asian countries as well as appeal the youth to promote in developing new content. Check out a list of 8 Indian films that are being screened at Busan this year which is set to take place from October 21 to October 30, 2020, and 194 films will be screened at the festival this year.

Indian movies at Busan International Film Festival 2020:

A'hr (Kayattam)

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier's forthcoming movie with Chola fame Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is selected for the 25th Busan International Film Festival. The film is titled A'hr (Kayattam), the movie is all set to have its world premiere under the 'A window into Asain Cinema' category in the BIFF this year. The film that stars Bhupendra Khurana and Gaurav Ravindran. The movie will compete at the Busan International Film Festival for Kim Jiseok Award.

Harami

Harami is an Indo- American production feature film. The film is written and directed by Shyam Madiraju and features Emraan Hashmi. Harami has officially been selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020. Emraan Hashmi’s Harami will compete in the New Horizons section.

Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime set in the backdrop of the slums of Mumbai. Emraan Hashmi in Harami will be accompanied by Rizwan Shaikh, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Dhanshree Patil, Diksha Nisha, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Starr Liu, Sachin Parikh, Rohan Sood and Subrat Dutta in pivotal roles.

Bittersweet

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s Bittersweet is a Marathi film directed by Indian National Award-winning director Ananth Mahadevan. It was shot in Beed, Maharashtra. Bittersweet has been nominated for Jiseok awards. The movie is based on a true story about the rich sugar industry of Maharashtra.

The movie shows how sugar barons in India exploit women in the field of labour to outdo Brazil and become the leading country that exports sugar by forcing them to undergo a hysterectomy surgery (a surgery to remove a woman’s uterus or womb). Bittersweet is the story of Suguna, the one who dares to speak up against the illicit practices.

Captive

Bengali director Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Captive which is titled Nazarband in Hindi is selected top be screened at the 25th Busan International Film Festival. Tanmay Dhanania and Nivedita Mukherjee play a pivotal role in the movie. The film is Suman Mukhopadhyay's first movie in Hindi. The film is inspired by a short story by Bengali writer Ashapurna Devi and depicts the journey of two young people. Suman Mukhopadhyay is known for directing critically acclaimed films Char Adhyay and Kangal Malsat.

The Disciple

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple was recently acknowledged with the prestigious The International Federation of Film Critics award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The Disciple is an Indian drama movie, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. The movie casts Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, and Kiran Yadnyopavit as the lead characters. The four-time Oscar-winning moviemaker Alfonso Cuoron is serving as executive producer on the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the world of classical musicians who are on the fringes of success.

Meel Patthar

Ivan Ayr's movie Meel Patthar, which means Milestone in English, was screened at Venice Film Festival earlier and is now set to be screened at Busan Film Festival as well. The film is about a truck driver who tries to reconnect with his past and tries to make peace with his life after he loses his wife. The movie is chosen for Horizons category at BIFF 2020. Ivan Ayr's first movie Soni was screened at the BIFF earlier in 2018 as well.

Pinki Elli?

Pinki Elli? is a Kannada language film which is directed by Prithvi Konanur. The movie is his third feature film and revolves around the life of a working woman who leaves her infant daughter in the care of her maid. However, her maid has been loaning Pinki to a relative who uses the infant to beg at traffic signals.

After the infant goes missing one day, the protagonist Bindhushree tries to find out about her missing baby. The movie's plot is said to be inspired by real-life events on the newspaper where babies were reported of being rented out.

Matto's Bicycle

Prakash Jha starring Matto Ki Saikal or Matto's Bicycle is another entry from India which would be screened at the 25th BIFF 2020. The movie is helmed by debutant director M.Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra and is an entry amongst the other entries in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the Busan film festival.

The film revolves around the story of a family's struggle to buy a new bicycle and how all of their lives revolve around this. The movie stars Prakash Jha, Anita Choudhary and Aarohi Sharma among others.

