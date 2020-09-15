Manju Warrier's A'hr Kayattam To Premiere At 25th Busan International Film Festival

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier's forthcoming movie with Chola fame Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is selected for the 25th Busan International Film Festival. The film titled A'hr (Kayattam) will have its world premiere under the 'A window into Asain Cinema' category with movies like Anant Narayan Mahadevan's Bittersweet, Suman Mukhopadhyay's Captive, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Discipline, among others. The film that also stars Bhupendra Khurana and Gaurav Ravindran will also compete at the Busan International Film Festival for Kim Jiseok Award.

Also Read | Manju Warrier's Brother Madhu Wariar Shares Childhood Pic To Extend Birthday Wishes

Manju Warrier, the leading lady of A'hr (Kayattam), shared the news with her fans online. "Very happy and humbled to announce that our film A'hr (Kayattam) has been selected for the World Premiere screening at the 25th edition of Busan International Film Festival to be held from October 7 to 16, 2020. Also, sincere thanks to @busanfilmfest for the Kim Jiseok Award nomination," (sic) wrote Manju Warrier. She also revealed the trailer of the film would be out soon. She wrote: "Trailer coming soon !!!" (sic)

Check out the post here

Also Read | First Poster Of Manju Warrier And Soubin Shahir's 'Vellarikka Pattanam' Out; See Here

Manju Warrier turns producer with A'hr (Kayattam)

A'hr (Kayattam) marks Manju Warrier's first movie as a producer. She will be co-producing the film with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. The movie is written and directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidaran. The film will have Manju Warrier playing the role of a 40-year-old woman who meets her lover on a trekking trip she takes to the Himalayas. A'hr (Kayattam) is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Shares Gratitude Post, Says 'Big Hug & Lots Of Love To Everyone'

What's next for Manju Warrier on the work front?

Manju Warrier has an array of films at different stages of production. She is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suneil Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles.

Thereafter, Manju Warrier has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest and Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram. The Priest stars Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead. Meanwhile, Lalitham Sundaram has Manju Warrier and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Besides the above-mentioned movies, Manju Warrier recently announced her next film Vellarikka Pattanam with Soubin Shahir.

Also Read | Did You Know Manju Warrier Was Not Born In Kerala? Read More Unknown Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.