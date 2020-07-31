'Medication Had Me Crying All The Time': Simi Garewal Opens Up On Her Depression

Actor and popular talk show host Simi Garewal has been actively speaking up regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Post Kangana Ranaut's interview with Republic TV, she had taken to her social media and said that the way outsiders are treated in Bollywood has to change. Now, the actor opened up about her struggle with depression and the effect her medication had on her.

Simi Garewal opens up about her fight with depression

I remember long back I was given a medication - it got me so dark & depressed that I would cry all the time. Chemicals create an imbalance - they can cure - but they can also harm and change your state of mind.. https://t.co/Own17eDx6D — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 29, 2020

Simi Garewal tweeted about her struggle in response to a fan's post regarding Sushant Singh Rajput. The post pointed to a conspiracy theory about Rhea Chakraborty having easy access to medication because her father is a doctor. Responding to it, Simi revealed that her medication got her so 'dark and depressed' that she would cry all the time. She further warned netizens of the effects the wrong medication could have on someone.

Great insight, but its also so scary that everything that looks glamorous from outside can be so dark n dangerous from inside. One can loose path in finding oneself. — Varsha Lodh (@LuvienaLodh) July 30, 2020

Fans also jumping in the comments section to react to the host's tweet. As some users thanked her for opening up, others asked for clarifications about depression medications. One user wrote, "Thankyou for voicing out. Every little support means a lot in this fight. Lots of love".

One user asked, "Are these called medicines or strong drugs for depression this really sounds serious??". Simi Garewal responded to her and said that she was prescribed the medication because she was having 'trouble sleeping for 3-4 days straight'. Clarifying what she wanted to say, Simi wrote that 'bad medication can have bad side effects'.

How I wish I cud have had a rendezvous with #SushantSinghRajput. But I had no show these last few years..ðŸ˜¥ Hve read much about him. No doubt a rare being..brilliant, sensitive, deep. And certainly an anomaly in Bollywood. My loss..my regret.. ðŸ˜¥ — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) June 21, 2020

Last month, the talk show host also spoke about not able to have a 'rendezvous' with Sushant Singh Rajput. Garewal called Sushant a 'rare human being who was brilliant, sensitive, deep'. Tagging him as an 'anomaly' in Bollywood, she said that it is her loss and regret.

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... ðŸ˜¥@KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

Simi Garewal earlier lauded actor Kangana Ranaut after her interview with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. Simi revealed that she has experienced how a 'powerful person' can destroy one's career. She further added that she remained silent because she is 'not as brave'.

