'My Loss, My Regret': Simi Garewal Wishes How She Could've Had 'rendezvous' With Sushant

Simi Garewal on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to express 'regret' for not being able to have a 'rendezvous' with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Chetna Kapoor
Simi Garewal

An Indian actress and a popular talk show hostess Simi Garewal on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to express 'regret' of not being able to have a 'rendezvous' with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 'Kedarnath' actor's death by suicide on June 14 left everyone in the film industry shocked and teary-eyed.

Garewal in her tweet wrote how it is her 'loss' that she couldn't chat with him. She further called Sushant a 'brilliant, sensitive and a deep rare being', on the basis of what she has read about him. 

"He talks about all the things he wanted to do..his plans. Would such an enlightened, futuristic person cop out & end his own life?..," Garewal wrote in response to a fan who said, "Actually Mam.I went through al his interviews,available out dere.I learnt so much abt everything,starting frm literature,physics,vocab,emotional quotient & so many things.
Hav 2 admit my guilt,dat nvr realised his capabilities,he was much more dan movies,it ws only 20%of his life." [sic]

A fan also said, "Please consider bringing your show again. It was one of a kind, very real and authentic. We did loose a brilliant actor, wish we had known more about him before." [sic] To this, Garewal honestly replied, "I have been struggling to bring it back since long..an honest reply. Let's hope & pray it works out.." [sic]

Netizens React

