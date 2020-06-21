'My Loss, My Regret': Simi Garewal Wishes How She Could've Had 'rendezvous' With Sushant

An Indian actress and a popular talk show hostess Simi Garewal on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to express 'regret' of not being able to have a 'rendezvous' with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 'Kedarnath' actor's death by suicide on June 14 left everyone in the film industry shocked and teary-eyed.

Garewal in her tweet wrote how it is her 'loss' that she couldn't chat with him. She further called Sushant a 'brilliant, sensitive and a deep rare being', on the basis of what she has read about him.

"He talks about all the things he wanted to do..his plans. Would such an enlightened, futuristic person cop out & end his own life?..," Garewal wrote in response to a fan who said, "Actually Mam.I went through al his interviews,available out dere.I learnt so much abt everything,starting frm literature,physics,vocab,emotional quotient & so many things.

Hav 2 admit my guilt,dat nvr realised his capabilities,he was much more dan movies,it ws only 20%of his life." [sic]

How I wish I cud have had a rendezvous with #SushantSinghRajput. But I had no show these last few years..😥 Hve read much about him. No doubt a rare being..brilliant, sensitive, deep. And certainly an anomaly in Bollywood. My loss..my regret.. 😥 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) June 21, 2020

A fan also said, "Please consider bringing your show again. It was one of a kind, very real and authentic. We did loose a brilliant actor, wish we had known more about him before." [sic] To this, Garewal honestly replied, "I have been struggling to bring it back since long..an honest reply. Let's hope & pray it works out.." [sic]

Sunil Grover writes appreciation post for Salman Khan amid online flak over Sushant Singh

Netizens React

It would be really nice to have your show back again. When did the transition from grace & sophistication to “Kill, Marry & Hookup” happen? — Abhishek Paul (@abhishekp3117) June 21, 2020

I was thinking about this too. Your interview would have dug deep into his real personality and would have been a treasure to cherish as a memory. Been a week still not over it. Seeing your tweet gives me solace that I am not the only one. — Prakriti Singh (@combativrecluse) June 21, 2020

Your show had grace and sensitivity, a touch of positivity and mutual respect between you and your guests. We miss your show! — Nilesh Juwarker (@NJuwarker) June 21, 2020

Yes Ma'am. He would have felt a certain level of appreciation and recognition as the "SIMI GAREWAL" had interviewed him. That would have probably improved his morale and motivation to strive for survival. He was indeed a very good actor - saw M S Dhoni recently. Great work. — Rajendra Singh Sohi (@SohiRajendra) June 21, 2020

Salman Khan breaks silence on criticism from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans on Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.