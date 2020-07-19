Simi Garewal Lauds Kangana; Reveals A Powerful Bollywood Person Tried To Destroy Her Too

After Kangana Ranaut's explosive revelations about the undesirable aspects of the world of Hindi cinema on Saturday in conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, veteran Simi Garewal broke silence over her experience with nepotism. Simi revealed a shocking fact that she was a victim of Bollywood's alleged 'mafia hangover' and said that "a powerful person viciously tried to destroy her career". The Karz actor lauded Kangana's bravado in standing up against the unfair practices of the film industry and tweeted that she stayed silent as she wasn't brave enough to speak against the alleged "powerful" person.

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. 👏👏Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... 😥@KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

Simi Garewal, in a series of tweets, expressed how she was "depressed" after hearing Kangana talk about the sycophancy in the film industry. Highlighting the recent unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the unfolding of Bollywood's nefarious practices, she said "it must change" and hoped that Kangana's words set forth an awakening in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at some of Bollywood's bigwigs and held them accountable in causing mental distress to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor labeled the ongoing investigation of Sushant's suicide by Mumbai Police as "a complete sham" as she claimed that the Police are not questioning the "real powerful people" of Bollywood. She named top industry personalities and revealed the horrifying treatment that they doled out ot late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana said, "I have no way of investigating this matter. I am not an official. I can only gather my common sense with whatever I see. Whatever I say and whatever I put out there is not my opinion... it's not something that I think about but it is for everyone in the public domain to see. and some people very conveniently ignore it."

With over 30 people being interrogated till now in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Kangana said that the cops still haven't summoned the main 'powerful' people. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

