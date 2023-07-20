Meena Kumari's Stepson Tajdar Amrohi To Not Slap Legal Case On Manish Malhotra For Biopic

Rumours of Manish Malhotra making his directorial debut have been doing the rounds on the internet for a while now. For his directorial launch pad, the designer has reportedly chosen to make a Meena Kumari biopic with Kriti Sanon in the lead. Soon after, portals suggested that the kin of the late actress has taken offence for not being informed of the decision. The concerned family member has now made a statement rubbishing these rumours.

Manish Malhotra has designed costumes for more than 800 films.

Kriti Sanon had previously stated how playing Meena Kumari would be her dream role.

The late Meena Kumari is survived by her stepson, Tajdar Amrohi.

Tajdar Amrohi calls Manish Malhotra a family friend



In a recent statement, Tajdar Amrohi, son of the late film director and Meena Kumari's husband Kamal Amrohi, expressed his stance on the situation. Amrohi relayed how he grew tired of the incessant calls he has been getting from media asking about this alleged issue. He added that his lawyer explained to him that if the project got shelved in the future, he would be projected as publicity hungry and he does not want any publicity around this.

Amrohi rued, "My father has been dead for 30 years and my Choti Ma for 50 years, but no one is letting them be at peace." Sharing how Manish Malhotra is actually a friend of the family, he further said, "There can be a misunderstanding and the film hasn't even started yet."

Tajdar Amrohi to apologise to Kriti Sanon



Tajdar Amrohi had previously stated that though he found Kriti Sanon to be a good actress, she should avoid playing the role of The Tragedy Queen. He had also stated that playing the role could harm her reputation. Amrohi has now recanted the statement also promising to apologise to Sanon as and when he meets her.