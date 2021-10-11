Actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani will be sharing screen space in Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy, titled Meenakshi Sundareshwar. After unveiling its premiere date, the streamer has now released two trailers of the film, each for the respective leading duo in which they can be seen accompanied by their relatives, who pitch for their matrimony. Starting off with an "M & S Matrimony" title, Sanya and Abhimanyu's parents shower praises on their respective children in order to find a suitable match for them.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni, is slated to hit Netflix on November 5, which also marks the Diwali weekend. Set in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's Madurai, it narrates the story of the trials and tribulations of a young couple - Meenakshi and Sundareshwar.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar's 'matrimony' trailers out

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 11, Sanya Malhotra uploaded the hilarious one minute clip, in which she is clad in a saree as she sits between her relatives, who shower rib-tickling praises on her as well as state the criteria for her ideal match. "If you're disciplined, talented and family-oriented, keep your biodatas and dogecoins ready as Meenakshi Sundareshwar is coming to Netflix on November 5.", she wrote in Hindi.

Abhimanyu Dassani also uploaded a similar video, as his character sits nervously between his parents, who flaunt his engineering degree, the family's saree business and enlist the bizarre qualities they're looking for in his to-be partner. "Itni saari qualifications ka toh pata nahi lekin pyaar ke subject mein Sundar ke full marks aate hai, (I don't know about qualifications, but when it comes to love, Sundar scores full marks). So get ready to know what happens next because #MeenakshiSundareshwar is coming to Netflix on November 5", he wrote.

The film's official synopsis on Netflix reads

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups and hilarity that arise from their long distance marriage

Written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora, the film also marks the digital debut of Dassani, who entered Bollywood with Vasan Bala's critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Meanwhile, Sanya will next be seen in Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @abhimanyud/ @sanyamalhotra_)