Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani Starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' Gets A Release Date

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani, who are looking forward to the release of their upcoming Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, were elated to announce the release date. The upcoming film is slated to hit the giant streaming platform on November 5 on the occasion of Diwali. The romantic comedy that features the two stars in the main lead, is set in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. It speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple - Meenakshi and Sundareshwar.

Abhimanyu took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film while announcing the exciting news. “Get ready to fall in love because Meenakshi and I are coming to set long-distance relationship goals for all our beloved couples. #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5th,” he wrote. Reacting to the news was Sanya Malhotra who wrote, “Sundarrrrr,” to which Abhimanyu reacted by mentioning Sanya’s reel character “Meenakshi.”

The film will mark the directorial debut of Vivek Soni, who had earlier made the 2012 short film, Bawdi. Soni has co-written the movie with Aarsh Vora. The film also marks the digital debut of Dassani, who entered Bollywood with Vasan Bala''s critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Malhotra has had two of her films released on OTT, including Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi, and Pagglait.

Previously, the makers of the film had released the first song from the film titled Tu Yahin Hai on September 29. The melodious track is set to make the fans fall in love with the soul-stirring voice and lyrics. The makers have only released the audio track of the song. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “What’s in a name? A lot, as Meenakshi and Sundareshwar would express in their upcoming Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar.”. Sanya will next be seen in Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The actor took to her social media to announce the wrap-up of Love Hostel by writing, "Guess what?? That’s a WRAP on our #LoveHostel! Can’t wait to bring it to you guys soon![sic]." She will also be seen in a movie opposite Rajkummar Rao.

IMAGE: Instagram/@AbhimanyuD/SanyaMalhotra: