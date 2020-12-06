Meezaan Jaffrey Wishes Rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda On Her Birthday With A Special Pic

Meezaan Jaffrey on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to wish rumoured girlfriend Navya Nanda on her birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture of Navya posing at a restaurant, Meezaan wrote, "Happy Birthday" with a black heart emoji.

While the two have never confirmed their relationship, their social media posts suggest otherwise. Meanwhile, Navya's mamu, Abhishek Bachchan also wished her 'favourite' and shared the same picture as Meezaan's.

Meezaan's clarification on Navya Naveli Nanda

During his film promotions, Meezan spoke about the rumours and said: "Why will I admit it when there is no relationship? There is no relationship, okay? We're friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It's not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn't mean, 'Oh, we're dating,'" he clarified.

Meezaan Jaffery admits knowing how things work in Bollywood, says 'won't be surprised'

And in another media interaction, Meezan also spoke about the picture when he hid his face after he was papped with Navya. He said: "We used to study together in New York and the photograph that went viral showed us going for a movie. I had covered my face because I did not want social media exposure at that time. In fact, I don't want to be in the news for my personal life. I believe that social media should be used selectively. I am currently single and am only focussing on my work."

On the professional front

Meezaan Jaffery made his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. He earlier worked as a body double for Ranveer Singh, in the film Padmaavat. Meezaan Jaffery is now all set to be a part of Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, and Pranitha. The film marks the comeback of director Priyadarshan to Bollywood after seven years.

