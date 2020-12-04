Jaaved Jaaferi's Birthday: Son Meezaan Shares Childhood Pics, Fans Extend Wishes

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi who ringed in his 57th birthday on December 4, received beautiful birthday wishes from his son Meezaan on social media. Meezaan took to Instagram and shared a host of throwback childhood pictures of all the memorable moments that he has spent with his father. While captioning the post, Meezaan expressed his feelings for his “first love.”

Meezaan Jaffrey's wishes for father Jaaved

The first picture was from the school days of Meezaan where he can be seen posing with his father. The other picture is of a young Jaaved hugging his wife and posing with Meezaan. The other pictures were some of the candid shots from his childhood days where Jaaved can be seen holding Meezaan on his shoulders. While captioning the post, Meezaan wrote, “Happy Birthday to my #1Love you Baba.”

Jaaved Jaffrey was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Love you mera beta.Always.” Apart from his son, Jaaved’s fans also extended their wishes to the iconic actor. One of the users shared his selfie with the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Jaaved Jaffery.” A fan club of the actor also wished him with a beautiful poster and wrote, “Happy Birthday veteran actor, dancer Jaaved Jaffery.” A third user chimed and wrote, “Bol baby bol rock and roll" HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACTOR-DANCER-CHOREOGRAPHER JAAVED JAFFREY.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and shared a poster of all the popular roles that the actor has done to date. While captioning the post, they wrote, “Many Many happy returns of the day Jaaved Jaffrey.”

@prosenjitbumba Happy Birthday Veteran Actor, Dancer Javed Jaffrey Sir ðŸŽ‚ pic.twitter.com/xjcAmRSnkR — #TeamPCFollowers- Official (@TeamPCFollowers) December 3, 2020

Happy birthday Sir Javed Jaffrey, a king of the bollywood comedy scenes.

Watching movies were a treat with him showcasing his brilliant aura.#javedjaffrey #Bollywood — Declan Rego (@DeclanRego) December 4, 2020

Meezaan Jaffery made his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. He earlier worked as a body double for Ranveer Singh, in the film Padmaavat. Meezaan Jaffery is now all set to be a part of Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, and Pranitha. The film marks the comeback of director Priyadarshan to Bollywood after seven years.

