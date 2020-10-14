Meezaan Jaffery Admits Knowing How Things Work In Bollywood, Says 'won't Be Surprised'

Javed Jaffery’s son, Meezaan Jaffery made his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Malaal. The actor, who has been associated with Bollywood almost since his childhood shared his thoughts about the industry and how things work here. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Meezaan Jaffery admitted that he knows how the Bollywood industry works because of his father Javed Jaffery.

Meezan Jaffery said he won’t be taken aback when things don’t go as per his liking. He was mentally prepared about how the industry works. Meezaan Jaffery said that he will not be surprised if anything happens to him on a professional front since he has seen his father go through a lot. Actor Javed Jaffery has been a part of the industry for 40 years now and Meezaan has heard stories about Bollywood from his father.

Meezaan Jaffery added that he knows exactly what his father has gone through, and what were his ups and downs. He also added that since he has been associated with the industry for such a long time, he cannot say that he does not like the system or how things function. It’s a part of the process and the game and he is not going to judge anyone. Summing it all, the actor concluded that they were all prepared for what the industry is all about.

Meezaan Jaffery made his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. He earlier worked as a body double for Ranveer Singh, in the film Padmaavat. Meezaan Jaffery is now all set to be a part of Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ashutosh Rana and Pranitha.The film marks the comeback of director Priyadarshan to Bollywood after seven years.

