NAT GEO's Mega Icons Season 2: When Kalpana Chawla's Father Went To Her Office At NASA

Mega Icons is returning on National Geographic with its second season. The first season received praises from the viewers as it gave insights on the success stories of icons like Virat Kohli, APJ Abdul Kalam and others. Now the second season will feature an episode on late Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. In a clip for the episode, her father was reminiscing the time when he went to her office at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Kalpana Chawla’s father recalls visiting her NASA office

National Geographic India has recently released a video featuring Kalpana Chawla’s father, Mr Banarasi Lal Chawla. It is from the upcoming episode of Mega Icons season 2. In it, Mr Chawla narrates the story of what he saw and experienced when he paid a visit to his daughter’s NASA office. He said that when his daughter did not return, he asked NASA authorities to allow him to have a look at Kalpana’s office. When he reached there, he mentioned that he saw her laptop open and a photo of her parents in a corner. Mr Chawla stated that on the other corner, there were small toy planes lined up. He asserted that his daughter loved space jets and her parents. Watch the video below.

Mega Icons’ episode on Kalpana Chawla will depict the life journey of the iconic personality, with the help of intimate interviews of her parents. The objective of the show is to scratch beneath the surface to decode whether it was their conditioning, their experiences, and hard work, or their perspective to look at things differently that defined their path to success. It will help viewers understand what made them who they are today.

In the film, Mr Banarasi Lal Chawla is seen speaking about his daughter’s life journey, things she believed that worked her way, choices she made in life, amongst many other unknown facts. It brings alive her life incidents through powerful storytelling using cinematic recreations, along with intimate interviews with her dear ones. Kalpana Chawla’s episode in Mega Icons Season 2 will premiere on National Geographic on October 11th, 2020 at 7 pm. It will also be available on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

(With inputs from PR)

