NAT GEO's Mega Icons Season 2: When Kalpana Chawla's Father Went To Her Office At NASA

Mega Icons is returning on National Geographic with its second season. The first season received praises from the viewers as it gave insights on the success stories of icons like Virat Kohli, APJ Abdul Kalam and others. Now the second season will feature an episode on late Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. In a clip for the episode, her father was reminiscing the time when he went to her office at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
National Geographic India has recently released a video featuring Kalpana Chawla’s father, Mr Banarasi Lal Chawla. It is from the upcoming episode of Mega Icons season 2. In it, Mr Chawla narrates the story of what he saw and experienced when he paid a visit to his daughter’s NASA office. He said that when his daughter did not return, he asked NASA authorities to allow him to have a look at Kalpana’s office. When he reached there, he mentioned that he saw her laptop open and a photo of her parents in a corner. Mr Chawla stated that on the other corner, there were small toy planes lined up. He asserted that his daughter loved space jets and her parents. Watch the video below.
Mega Icons’ episode on Kalpana Chawla will depict the life journey of the iconic personality, with the help of intimate interviews of her parents. The objective of the show is to scratch beneath the surface to decode whether it was their conditioning, their experiences, and hard work, or their perspective to look at things differently that defined their path to success. It will help viewers understand what made them who they are today.
The girl who inspired her legacy to dream of stars 🌠 Setting out to rise, conquering the chances, going after the dreams of the stars. A young & Ambitious girl from a Small town went to work for The NASA where She was assigned to 🚀Space Shuttle Columbia & hence becoming the first Indian origin lady👩🏻🚀 to go in space. She made a definitive penance in support of the organization & this is remembrance of the Mission Specialist - Kalpana Chawla who passed on with her six crewmates on board the space transport Columbia in 2003. It is the organization's convention to name every Cygnus after a person who has assumed a pivotal role in human spaceflight, said Northrop Grumman. Can mechanical engineers work in Space Agencies? 👨🏻🚒👩🏻🚒 Truly, a Mechanical Engineer can work on rockets by breaking down the movement of moving parts in space, which incorporates mechanization and advanced mechanics, instruments for logical missions just as investigation of the impacts of the space condition on materials. A mechanical architect can likewise work at ISRO, all of you should consider how? Along these lines, they are selected for mechanical plan or business related to motors, cryogenics, impetus, manufacture, and auxiliary plan. What ISRO'S forthcoming mission? After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO has arranged the dispatch of its sunlight based mission, Aditya-L1, in 2021 to consider the Sun's crown. Aditya-L1 is intended to watch the crown, which are the external layers of the ⛅, stretching out to miles away. How do space ships fake the gravity?🤔 Let us know in the comments. @nasa @isroindiaofficial #nasa🚀 #isroindia #kalpanachawla #nasa #astronaut #space
In the film, Mr Banarasi Lal Chawla is seen speaking about his daughter’s life journey, things she believed that worked her way, choices she made in life, amongst many other unknown facts. It brings alive her life incidents through powerful storytelling using cinematic recreations, along with intimate interviews with her dear ones. Kalpana Chawla’s episode in Mega Icons Season 2 will premiere on National Geographic on October 11th, 2020 at 7 pm. It will also be available on Disney + Hotstar VIP.
