Hilary Swank Got Inspired By Late Kalpana Chawla To Play An Astronaut In Netflix's 'Away'?

American actor Hilary Swank's sci-fi drama titled Away is all set for its premiere on the over-the-top streaming platform Netflix tomorrow, i.e. September 4, 2020. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Swank revealed that late Kalpana Chawla was among the real-life icons she got inspired by to take up the role of an astronaut in the Netflix Original. The Academy Award-winning actor will be seen essaying the role of an American astronaut, Emma Green in Away.

Hilary Swank drew inspiration from Kalpana Chawla?

For the unversed, Kalpana Chawla is the first-ever woman of Indian origin who went to space. The late astronaut-engineer passed away in the unfortunate Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003. However, regarded as a National Hero in India, Chawla continues to inspire millions across the globe including the two-time Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank. The American actor will soon be seen playing an astronaut in Netflix's upcoming web-series titled Away.

Thus, during the making of Away, Swank did a lot of research about several astronauts, revealed the 46-year-old herself in her interview with the portal. She expressed how a lot of them greatly inspired her to take up the role of Emma Green in the Andrew Hinderaker directorial.

The You're Not You actor also stated how astronauts know that there's a possibility of them losing their life but they still do it as a part of their job. Thus, she concluded saying she has great admiration for those who do not step back from going to those extremes.

About 'Away'

The upcoming web series Away is a sci-fi drama which is created by The Path writer Andrew Hinderaker. The web television series is headlined by Hilary Swank alongside Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu, Talitha Bateman and Josh Charles in pivotal roles.

The American series is written by Andrew Hinderaker along with a team of writers which include Jessica Goldberg, Janine Nabers, Ellen Fairey, Jason Katims, Aditi Brennan Kapil and Chris Jones. Netflix's official website describes the plot of Away as a story of "Commander Emma Green, who leaves behind her husband and daughter to lead an international crew of astronauts on a perilous three-year mission to Mars."

Watch the trailer of Away below:

