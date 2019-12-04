Meghna Gulzar Movies: Raazi, Filhaal And Other Notable Works Of The Filmmaker

Meghna Gulzar is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Chhapaak. The movie is based on the life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agrawal. Meghna Gulzar has not made a lot of movies in Bollywood, however, the filmmaker is known for some of her noted works. Here is a compilation of few Meghna Gulzar movies.

Filhaal

Filhaal, written and directed by Meghna Gulzar, released in 2002. The movie was a romantic drama featuring Tabu, Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Suri in pivotal roles. The story is about two best friends who face obstacles and devastating situations in their life. The movie was critically appreciated.

Dus Kahaniyaan

Dus Kahaniyaan released in 2007. It was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is a compilation of ten short stories dealing with diverse subjects such as infidelity, companionship, lust and a spectrum, of human emotions. Dus Kahaniyaan received negative reviews from critics and it didn’t succeed at the box office.

Talvar (Guilty)

Talvar released on October 2, 2015. The movie was written by Vishal Bhardwaj and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on an experienced investigator who confronts several conflicting theories about the perpetrators of violent double homicide. It features Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles. Talvar performed moderately well at the box office and also gained a positive critic response. The movie was titled Guilty when it released internationally.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi released on May 11, 2018. It is known to be one of the most popular movies by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is an action drama thriller based on the story of a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Raazi did extremely well at the box office and it was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2018.

