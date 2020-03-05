'Mentalhood' Star Karisma Kapoor Says She Likes Being Low-key

In a recent interview with a popular daily, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor made a shocking revelation about herself. Karisma talked about how conservative she is in real life. She also revealed that she likes to maintain a low-profile when it comes to her real life. In the interview, Karisma Kapoor said that even though she is a public figure, she has always been a private person. She also revealed that she does not like to wear sleeveless ensembles.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Never Fail To Give Twinning Goals; See Pictures

Karisma Kapoor also revealed how she keeps her private life away from the digital world. On pointing out that the actor is active on social media platforms, Karisma said that she always likes to move ahead with times. According to her, it is important in this digital age. However, she is very particular about what she has to share on social media. Karisma Kapoor likes certain things to be kept private about her and people have respected this fact.

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor's Web Series Mentalhood's BTS Video Is Unexpected Fun, WATCH

What is next in store for Karisma Kapoor?

Karisma Kapoor is soon going to make her digit debut with the series Mentalhood. Helmed by Karisma Kohli the web series is bankrolled under the banner of Alt Balaji. Mentalhood will also feature Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome and Shruti Seth in significant roles.

ALSO READ| After Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Gets Called Out By Diet Sabya For 'moon Print' Outfit

The plot of the webs series revolves around a mother who is a former winner for the Miss Kanpur beauty pageant. The series shows how the mother wants her three children to be a part of the glamour industry just like her. Sanjay Suri will be seen essaying the role of Karisma Kapoor’s husband in the series. Mentalhood will start featuring on Zee5 from March 11, 2020.

ALSO READ| 'Being A Mom Is A Full-time Job': Karisma Kapoor Makes Digital Debut, Shares Posters From Her Parenting Show 'Mentalhood'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.