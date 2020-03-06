Karisma Kapoor Looks Stunning As She Goes On A Promotional Spree For 'Mentalhood'

Mentalhood is an upcoming drama web series that is all set to make its premiere on the streaming platforms ALT Balaji and ZEE5. The show is set to release on March 11, 2020, and will star actor Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. Mentalhood is not only Karisma Kapoor’s debut into digital streaming but it also marks her return to acting after several years. With Mentalhood’s release right around the corner, Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to share multiple promotional photos from the show.

Karisma Kapoor shares some interesting promotional photos for Mentalhood

Above are the Karisma Kapoor's photos that were shared by her on social media. The promotional photos showcased her look for her upcoming drama series, Mentalhood. In the photos, Karisma Kapoor stands in front of a red background while posing for the camera.

The actor dons a formal yet gorgeous khaki gown, along with a pair of stylish brown high heels. She completes her look with a pair of large golden hooped earrings. The outfit was designed by Massimo Dutti and Karisma Kapoor was styled by Ami Patel.

Mentalhood will be the first time that Karisma Kapoor will be seen on screen after nearly two years. The show will depict the different types of motherhood and will showcase how each mother has her own unique way of caring for their children. Alongside Karisma Kapoor, the show will also star Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome in leading roles. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Karishma Kohli.

