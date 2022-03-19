'Merry Christmas': Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Resume Shoot For Sriram Raghavan's Film

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will be soon seen on big screens sharing screen space with south star Vijay Sethupathi. The duo is all set to collaborate with each other for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is bankrolled jointly by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

The cast and crew of the film kickstarted the shoot last year in December. But due to the pandemic, its shoot was put on halt. Recently, the actors have now resumed the second schedule of the movie in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi resume shooting for Merry Christmas Movie

As per the reports of Mid-day, the cast and crew of the film took a break for Holi and they will soon begin shooting from March 19. The makers are currently in the middle of a 45-day shooting schedule with the shoot taking place at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai's Goregaon. Sharing the details of the film, a source revealed the portal-

"The edgy thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve. For the current stint, the makers have built the set of a house. Over the past few days, Vijay and Katrina have been shooting their portions in the bathroom — it sees them having a dramatic argument. While they took a day’s break on account of Holi, the team will resume work today. Both actors play characters with grey shades."

Producer Ramesh Taurani also confirmed that the shoot is currently underway. Commenting on the film's development, the producer said-

"We will wind up the second schedule in April, after which the final leg will be filmed in May and June. The entire movie will be shot in Mumbai, on sets as well as at live locations."

Katrina Kaif on Merry Christmas Movie

It was in the month of December last year when Katrina Kaif officially revealed that she has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi, leaving her fandom rejoiced. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's pair comes as a fresh breath of air. Earlier Katrina took to her Instagram and expressed her excitement for the film. She wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix."

Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif