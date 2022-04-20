Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone To Attend Fashion Night With Louis Vuitton, Say Reports

One of the much-awaited fashionable events Met Gala 2022, which will showcase a plethora of stars exuberating oomph and panache on the red carpet is just around the corner. This year, the Met Gala is all set to take place on Monday, May 2, in New York City. Out of all the stars that fans are vouching to catch a glimpse of, it is believed that actor Deepika Padukone will grace the event with Louis Vuitton.

The actor who achieved stardom after her stint with Om Shanti Om has since then climbed the ladder of success with her choice of roles and films. According to the latest scoop by the popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya, the Bajirao Mastani star will be attending the Met Gala with Louis Vuitton this year.

Deepika Padukone to attend Met Gala with Louis Vuitton

"LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai," said Diet Sabya on their Instagram stories. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the actor or the popular fashion house.

The annual Met Gala, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was cancelled a couple of times amid the COVID-19 pandemic and this was the reason why the actor could not be a part of fashion's biggest night. The actor has made three notable appearances at the event. She marked her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. Apart from Deepika, other Bollywood stars to have marked their presence at the fashion event were global icons Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Sudha Reddy.

This year, the Met Gala would be quite interesting and fascinating as it will witness some of the amazing stars raising their fashion quotient with their outfits. According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be gracing the event together for the first time as a couple. The source told Hollywood Life that Kim has been invited to the event and she wishes for Pete to accompany her 'as her date'. On the other hand, this year, American singer and songwriter Katy Perry is already planning her look which according to her will be a 'different approach' from her previous years' outfits.

Image: Instagram/CosmosIndia