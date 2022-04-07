Kim Kardashian And Beau Pete Davidson All Set To Make Red Carpet Debut At Met Gala: Report

Popular reality television star Kim Kardashian recently took to her social media account and made her relationship with her beau and SNL comedian Pete Davidson official. The news took the internet by storm and fans have been over the moon with the new couple in town. Hollywood Life has now reported that the couple is all set to make their red carpet debut at the upcoming Met Gala, which is scheduled to take place in May 2022.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson to make red carpet debut at Met Gala

The publication interacted with a source close to the duo, who opened up about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson gracing the Met Gala with their presence together as a couple for the first time. Although they have been spotted stepping out together on dates, fans are excited to see them walk the red carpet together for the first time. The source told Hollywood Life that Kim has been invited to the event and wishes for Pete to accompany her 'as her date'. Although, they have both been invited to the event, they are ready to make their 'grand debut' and believe that the Met Gala is the 'perfect place' to do so.

The source also spoke about what the duo would wear to the event and assured fans that Kim would not be covering up her face as she did at the 2021 event, which became the talk of the town. They also mentioned that Pete would not wear a dress, which he opted for at the event last year. They told the publication-

"Kim has been invited to the Met Gala and wants nothing more than for Pete to go with her as her date. They were both invited by Anna separately, as they have been in the past. Kim and Pete are ready to make their grand debut as a couple and they feel that the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it. Kim has already started to think about what she is going to wear and what she wants him to wear."

Most recently, Kim introduced her daughter North to her boyfriend and several pictures from the duo's time together surfaced online. They could be seen enjoying the day in a pink electric MOKE car, and as per TMZ, they spent about 30 minutes together in Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick's neighbourhood.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian, AP