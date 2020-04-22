Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Looks Adorable In This Unseen Wedding Picture; See Here

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, who are touted to be one of the most adorable couples, seem to be making the most of their time during the lockdown. The two never fail to give some major couple goals to their fans are also sharing some lovely pictures and videos with each other amidst the lockdown. Recently, an unseen wedding picture of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar has been doing the rounds on social media.

Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar's unseen wedding picture

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar looked lovely in the throwback picture from their wedding. The couple can be seen donning their traditional wedding attire with which they have opted for a floral headgear. Milind Soman can be seen looking dapper in a white kurta while he can be seen donning his wedding garland. Milind Soman is sporting an infectious smile while Ankita looks beautiful as the bride.

Ankita Konwar can be seen looking beautiful as traditional Maharashtrian bride

Ankita Konwar opted for a pastel coloured saree with a gold border for her wedding. Ankita Konwar can also be seen opting for some gorgeous neckpieces which are adding to the elegance of the entire look. Her Maharashtrian style 'nath' is further adding to the look. The beautiful bride had opted for a radiant makeup with the entire look. Check out Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's unseen wedding picture.

Milind and Ankita recently redefined couple goals again when he shared a video of himself doing pushups with Ankita sitting on his back. The fans of the adorable couple gave the video a huge thumbs up. Check out the video.

