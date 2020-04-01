Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Croons Adele's Song 'Someone Like You'; Watch

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar seem to be making the most of their time during the lockdown. Milind Soman's wife took to social media to post a video on Tuesday. The video has Ankita Konwar playing the guitar and singing Adele's Someone Like You song. Catch the video here recorded by Milind Soman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-days lockdown on March 24, 2020. Ever since then Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are busy dishing out ways to continue with their daily routine. Going by their social media, it seems Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are keeping busy with music, exercise, among other things. Check out Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's routine during the lockdown.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar during lockdown:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. The wedding that was a private affair took place in Alibaug in 2018. The couple, who dated each other for more than five years, met for the first time in Malaysia.

