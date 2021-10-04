Milind Soman Describes Fitness As 'freedom' As He Devours Jalebi

Milind Soman is well-known for his healthy lifestyle and workout routines. However, he took to his Instagram account on Monday to give his fans and followers some interesting insights into what fitness means to him. He posted a picture with a delicious Indian dessert, jalebi and mentioned that for him, fitness means freedom.

Milind Soman's Instagram is often flooded with posts about fitness and yoga. The incredibly fit actor took to his Instagram account on Monday and explained to his followers what fitness really meant to him. Posing with a jalebi the actor spoke about to him, fitness is all about freedom. He mentioned that he does not feel like fitness requires one to restrict several things from their diet, but to enjoy everything life has to offer. He wrote in the caption, "Do I eat jalebis?? Of course.. sometimes Fitness, to me, means a life of freedom, not restriction.. to be able to enjoy everything that life and the world have to offer." He also mentioned that we are all aware of what is good and bad for our health. He mentioned that he consumes more of what is good and less of what is bad for him, but eating fruits and vegetables and cutting down on refined sugar.

Soman also mentioned that he consumes 'whole foods' rather than 'over-processed, over-packaged and over refined' food. He also mentioned that when it comes to food, it is more important to ask 'when and how much' rather than 'what'. This came after Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar posted a picture with the dessert and encouraged her followers and travel enthusiasts to explore street food. The much-loved couple often shares videos and pictures of their adventures and are currently enjoying in Gujarat.

Milind Soman was recently in the news after he completed a 420-km Unity Run from Mumbai to The Statue of Unity at Kevadia. He began his mission on August 15 and reached his destination in eight days. The actor had recently recovered from COVID and had mentioned that it made the run harder for him.

Image: Instagram/@milindsoman