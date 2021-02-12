Milind Soman Has A Multiple Choice Question On COVID-19 Immunity And Indians, Read Here

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman on Friday took to his Twitter handle to ask a multiple-choice question on COVID-19 for his 123,000 followers. The question was related to the Coronavirus immunity with regards to Indians.

"Do Indians have a strong immunity to covid 19 compared to many more developed countries because of A. Regular exposure to microorganisms B. Congested living conditions - C. Spices in the food - D. Drinking a lot of tea - E. Less exposure to antibiotics - F. Any other reason" [sic], Milind Soman asked.

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,80,603, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the seventh time in February, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 9,309 infections have been reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,55,447 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Soman received many hilarious, intelligent, and witty answers in his comments section. One user wrote, "E is the opposite of what may be true for India. And F is the right answer (of the choices given). It is a combination of many things including options A, B, C, BCG vaccine, etc." Another user said, "Don't agree with E. (we do have lot of antibiotics). B. leads to A. & C. and D. are valid. Apart from this, I feel we do try to keep our health intact ourselves rather than wait 4 govt to help us out (feeble healthcare sys) which cud have led to lesser pressure on health systems."

Soman also shared a picture from the flight and confessed that he never realized he would love wearing masks.

Never realised i would eventually love wearing a mask.. pic.twitter.com/D9Y6PGAgVs — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 11, 2021

NETIZENS REACT

Do Indians have strong immunity to covid 19 compared to many more developed countries because of A. Regular exposure to microorganisms B. Congested living conditions - C. Spices in the food - D. Drinking a lot of tea - E. Less exposure to antibiotics - F. Any other reason — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 12, 2021

All of the above plus, a sense of basic hygiene. The western people the have a Pathetic sense of hygiene.

Before Corona, and for many years it's a practice at my home to wash hands and change once you are at home. This basic thing helps in prohibiting spread of microbes. — श्री राम भक्त ! (@MadhurimaRanjan) February 12, 2021

From personal experience, see two things as major-source of immunity.

1. Food: Indians have fresh, simple, local food 2-3 times a day.

2, Life-style: Physical labor, less exposure to medicines which builds body-immunity naturally.

More can be genetics, weather? — Mady (@Curious_Mady) February 12, 2021

1. Tough working conditions makes human body convertible

2. Self cure is also big part, as we use Ayurved for small things such as Cough and Cold.

So body bus away from side effects of Medicines. — Vikram Singh (@Vikram_Iaf) February 12, 2021

First and foremost,

"PANI PURI" immunity...



It regularly exposes our immunity to different challenges.



:) — mahesh walani (@maheshwalani) February 12, 2021

Also for many it’s Yoga: It brings balance + required rhythm to mind and the by-product is a well organised ecosystem of immune system in body — सुमित (@bajaj_sam) February 12, 2021

