Milind Soman's New Instagram Post Poses Important Question On Fitness To Followers

Milind Soman is known to have an active lifestyle and inspire his fans and followers with his fitness goals. Milind Soman recently shared a new photo and a video on Instagram and asked his fans and followers an important question. Read ahead to know more about the post.

Milind Soman asks an important question from his fans

Milind Soman is highly active on his social media accounts. He recently shared a new photo and asked all his followers "What is fitness to you?" In the photo, Milind Soman can be seen wearing a denim jacket. He also attached a video where he addresses what does fitness actually means to him. He says that fitness is not about running or swimming, it's all about how one faces a situation and remains calm and positive in any environment. Check out the post below:

Several fans on Milind Soman's Instagram also responded to the model's question on fitness and what it means to them. Some wrote getting better every day while others commented that staying healthy and having a proper diet is the key to fitness. Many others were impressed by the answer of Milind and commented that they consider him their role model on Milind Soman's Instagram. Check out the picture below to see some reactions of fans and followers:

Milind Soman's fitness is always a role model for people around the world. He has started swimming at the age of 6. He has represented India in South Asian Games in 1984 held in Kathmandu. He won a silver medal in that competition. Milind Soman also completed the Ironman challenge in 15 hours and 19 minutes.

Milind Soman played a role in the Indian Science Fiction TV show called Captain Vyom. He was also a part of popular Marathi films called Gandha. He also made appearances in films like Bheja Fry, Say Salaam India, and Bhram. He also played a role in the Swedish film called Arn=The Knight Templar. He played a titular role in the Bollywood film, Bajirao Mastani. Milind Soman also produced a Hindi film called Rules: Pyaar ka Superhit Formula

