Ankita Konwar Mourns Father's Death With Emotional Note; Milind Soman Has Message For Her

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar mourned the death of her father on Tuesday. She expressed her feeling of incompleteness and was at a loss of words to convey her thoughts. Conveying love to her father, she hoped to recover from the grief soon.

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita’s father passes away

Ankita Konwar announced the tragic news on social media. Sharing a photo of her father from a traditional function, she started her message with a spiritual verse on soul, that it was ‘neither born, nor does it ever die’ and that it was ‘without birth, eternal, immortal, and ageless.’

She added that her life won’t be the same without her ‘papa.’ Ankita wrote, ‘I am what I am, it’s because of you’ and that she knew he was there with her though she could not see or hear him.

Sharing her feeling of being speechless, she penned the words ‘Love you papa, always and forever’. She hoped to 'figure this out together', recalling solving tough situations in tandem.

Milind Soman had a touching message for his wife, writing that her father was ‘proud’ of her and that she was aware about his love being her strength even after the unfortunate event.

Anusha Dandekar, Dipannita Sharma were among the others who conveyed their condolences and solidarity with the fitness enthusiast.

