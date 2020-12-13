Milind Soman Nails A Different Version Of Push-ups; Fans Say 'You Make It Look So Easy'

Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle to share an inspiring video of him doing a different variation of push-ups. Fitness enthusiast has always left his fans motivated when he performed the clap push-ups in the past and this was no different.

His latest workout session included a brick as a prop and Soman started doing push-ups using the same. Soman did 9 push-ups and alternatively used his hands on the brick. He wrote, "Try something new everyday !! #feelitreelit #reels #pushupseveryday #fitindia" [sic]

While many fans couldn't stop praising his body as he shot the video shirtless, others were in awe of his strength at his age (55).

On the professional front

Touted to be one of the 'biggest web series' ever brought to the audiences, ALTBalaji recently unveiled the character posters of the upcoming magnum opus show Paurashpur. Fitness enthusiast and great actor Milind Soman will be seen playing the role of a revolutionist named Boris who strongly believes that both men and women are equal and they both deserve to be treated equally.

The actor took to Instagram and shared his first look poster and expressed his excitement of playing a character that he has never essayed before. In the poster, donning a red bindi along with a nose pin, the actor shows he believes in gender quality. Apart from the jewellery, the actor can be seen holding a sword with that fierce look on his face. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Never played someone like this before!! For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the many shades of love and the quick-wit of Boris, only in #Paurashpur.”

Dr Warsi - the other avatar 😀 #paurashpur pic.twitter.com/HQahelpIZc — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 5, 2020

A kingdom where to love is to go to war! Love, lust, betrayal and the ultimate clash for gender equality. #Paurashpur awaits its revolution! Trailer out on 8th Dec, 12 pm on @altbalaji & @zee5shows

@ektarkapoor @annukapoor @milindrunning @Happy83132765 pic.twitter.com/AVebkkMDty — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 6, 2020

