Milind Soman Celebrates International Mountain Day With Headstand In Kanchenjunga, Watch

Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to put a celebratory post for International Mountain Day. In the post, fans could spot the model doing a headstand in Kanchenjunga. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same in the article below

Milind Soman's Photos

In the first post, fans can spot a short clip of the model performing a headstand. In just a few tries, the model lifts his upper body up and does a perfect Salamba Shirshasana. In the next picture, fans can see the model and the beautiful mountains that surround him. Everest's skyline is also spotted in the picture with the background of deep blue skies. The post's caption read - 'Happy International Mountain Day !!! Phalut 12000ft #kanchenjunga'.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. One fan mentioned - 'Amazing always' and other just left heart emojis. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Milind Soman's Instagram

Milind often posts a picture of himself on his Instagram and is seen with his better half Ankita in a lot of these pictures. In one of his last posts, fans can spot Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar running together. The model mentions in his post - '6k run in Aerocity Delhi yesterday to commemorate the 6th edition of the Barefoot Marathon. Missing the pure, cold, forest air in Coorg, where every year at this time and before daybreak, we light the lamp to celebrate the river and sing in praise of Prakriti :)'. Take a look:

In another post, he compares a picture of his younger self to now. The caption reads - 'Suits!!! 1996 in my first Hindi series Margarita and 2020 in New Jersey for the series Metro Park'. Many fans showered the post with love and added positive comments. Take a look:

In terms of his work, he was last seen in Four More Shots Please!. The show is directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana. It casts - Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy "Dee", Bani J as Umang Singh "Mangs", Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon "Anj", Maanvi Gagroo as Sidhi Patel "Sids" & Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Warsi.

