Milind Soman Picks Up Garbage On Way To Shiva Temple; Wife Ankita Konwar Reacts

Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman on Monday picked up a lot of garbage on his way to Shiva temple on top of a hill. Sharing his experience on Instagram, Soman highlighted that the 'time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys'. Why, you may wonder?

The caretaker at the temple told Soman that there were no dustbins because monkeys throw garbage out of them. So, Soman suggested that 'food companies start using biodegradable packaging' to help protect the environment. Soman's wife Ankita and mother Usha Soman joined him on the trek. Ankita wrote, "Har Har Mahadev," along with a folded hands emoji on Soman's post.

"Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail. Strangely, at the temple I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest. Point no.1 - I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys. Point no. 2 - Food companies really need to start using bio degradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guiltfree," Milind Soman wrote on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, Milind Soman wrote that he 'heard' about people not being happy with the ban on 'noise making crackers.' The actor-fitness enthusiast was curious to know if those objecting were in favour of a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 16, 2020

