Milind Soman’s Nude Photo Gets ‘Singham’ Touch, Fan Art Leaves Netizens In Splits

Milind Soman’s nude beach picture created a major buzz online. Recently, an artist Prasad Bhat gave a quirky makeover to the whole picture by adding a ‘Singham’ element to it. He created the digital sketch of Milind Soman’s picture with an expression of fear on his face and in the second picture, he added the sketch of Singham.

He tried to visualise that Singham is running behind Milind Soman. The artist tried to give a funny touch to the whole Milind Soman arrest scene in Goa. Netizens were in splits after seeing the picture and decided to appreciate the artist for his quirky fan art. People also flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons to compliment the fan art. One of the users wrote, “Thanks for ruining it for everyone.. I’m gonna replay the song in my head for a while”.

Milind Soman booked for circulating obscene pictures

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday, November 5, was booked under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act by the South Goa Police. An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch filed a complaint against Soman after he shared a picture of him sprinting nude on a beach in Goa. A case has been registered against Soman at Colva Police Station under the above-mentioned sections of IPC.

A few days ago, Milind Soman shared a picture online where he is seen running naked on a beach in Goa. The photo went viral on the internet within minutes. However, Goa Suraksha Manch took offense at Milind Soman's nude photo and registered a complaint with the South Goa Police. On the other hand, Milind Soman's fans were quite impressed by his picture and also hailed him for celebrating his birthday right.

Case registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach pic.twitter.com/MJq3o6y1rz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Milind Soman’s Instagram post about ‘Opinions’

Milind Soman took to his Instagram yesterday on November 9, 2020, to share a shirtless picture of him. Soman was standing in a garden in the picture, as he mused about how opinions form and wrote a long caption about it. In his caption, he mentioned, “…Each one of us chooses what we wish to believe so that we can be happy. In earlier times it was not so, life was harder, we did not have this freedom to think as individuals and yet be together. But as we progress, as humans, we begin to understand more and more of who we are, and we will begin to treasure more and more the things that truly matter, and to let go of the things that keep us enslaved.”

