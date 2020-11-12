Milind Soman Posts A Throwback Picture To The Time When He Ran An Inter-state Marathon

That Milind Soman is a fitness freak is no secret and known to all. The Made in India star time and again keeps posting his chiselled body pictures on social media and fans are always in awe of him and his fitness.Milind Soman's photos give his fans a glimpse of his life and what all he does to maintain himself so well at the age of 55. Here's a throwback to the time when Milind Soman ran 1500 kms.

Milind Soman's inter-state marathon

Milind Soman's Instagram gives a peek about his fitness regime to his fans and admirers and his pictures are a testimony to his love for running. He recently shared a throwback picture with a caption that talks about one of his inter-state marathon run. His reason for posting the picture was to raise awareness about saving the environment and urge his fans to lead an active and environment-friendly lifestyle. His caption read, "#ThrowbackThursday May 2012 - 1500km run through five states from Delhi to Mumbai in 30 days. It was an initiative to talk about issues concerning the degradation of the environment. But as with all issues, talking once or twice or even 100 times doesn't make much of a difference. Whether it's our own health, or the health of the environment, we need to take positive action every day. Make positive choices every moment. Buy only what you really absolutely need. Be active. Eat healthy. Reuse. Reduce. Recycle. Reinvent."

Milind Soman's family, including is wife Ankita and mother Usha Soman also set fitness trends. Milind can be seen doing planks, pull-ups and headstands through his Instagram posts and last year on Mother's day, he posted a video of his mother, who is 80 years old, doing 16 push-ups effortlessly in a saree. Soman, along with his wife Ankita keep setting fitness goals for their followers as they can often be seen enjoying a good run and indulging in healthy food.

Image Credits: Milind Soman Official Instagram Account

