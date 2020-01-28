Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Accuses Kejriwal 'of Not Doing Anything' Regarding Air Pollution

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'not doing anything' for clean air in the national capital of the country. He accused the Delhi government of 'ignoring the menace' of pollution in the city.

Dikshit's attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Dikshit's remarks come as the campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections heats up. The national capital has been facing severe air pollution issues during the winter with air quality crossing hazardous levels. A Supreme Court-mandated panel, in November, declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region and banned construction activity for a few days following the increasingly poor air pollution levels.

Earlier in November last year, the Delhi government implemented the 'Odd-Even' scheme for the third time in an effort to reduce the pollution levels. The Apex court, in a hearing later, pulled up the government and questioned whether it was effective.

Justice Mishra highlighted that while private cars were being stopped, vehicles such as autorickshaws and taxis were being allowed to ply.

Lashing out at the AAP government, the Congress leader also stated that during Congress' rule in New Delhi under Sheila Dikshit, the greenery had increased in the city.

Dikshit's name has been left out of the Congress' list for star campaigners and giving a reason for the same which he earlier said that it was due to differences with some party leaders.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21.

The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

(Photo Credits: PTI)