Milind Soman Reads Fans' Tweets About Him, Gives Hilarious Reactions

Milind Soman was last seen judging modelling based reality show, MTV Supermodel Of The Year. The model has had a career spanning more than three decades. He has also acted in a few films and series. Recently, in an interview with a news daily, Milind Soman shared his reactions about social media. The Four More Shots Please actor was asked to react over a few funny and quirky tweets about himself. Check out the tweets by his fans and Milind Soman's reaction.

Milind Soman is so hot that I can cook biryani on him.@milindrunning what say? — Daniya Shakir ✨ (@dhaniyawaad) January 5, 2020

Reacting to the tweet, Milind Soman blushed a bit and hoped that the writer is a girl. However, he didn't want her to cook biryani on him. Take a look at the tweet.

Don't blame climate change! Milind Soman is directly responsible for global warming!

This tweet seemed to be one of the funniest tweets for Milind Soman. He not only found it funny but he also replied with equal enthusiasm. He said he is not responsible for global warming and it's really bad. Further, Milind Soman also added that he can't be responsible for what's bad.

I have a lot of questions about the Milind Soman-Ankita wedding.

Like who reached the mandap first, Milind or the horse? — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) April 27, 2018

Another funny tweet joked about Milind Soman getting on a horse to his wedding. Reacting to the tweet, Milind said that there was no horse at his wedding. Check out the tweet.

Take A Look At Other Funny Tweets About Milind Soman -

At one point I also wanted to date Milind Soman, but then I saw the amount of exercise it involved. — chethana (@iamdatemike) September 20, 2018

Milind Soman can actually justify sending "Running late" emails to his colleagues. — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) May 29, 2019

Cancelled my Ola booking today because the driver's name was Milind Soman, who called me and said, 'Main aapke ghar par car park kar deta hoon aur daud kar jaate hain aapki destination tak, phir daud kar waapis aake car le jaaunga' — Akshay Kanitkar (@akshaykanitkar) April 23, 2018

