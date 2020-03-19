The Debate
Milind Soman Reads Fans' Tweets About Him, Gives Hilarious Reactions

Bollywood News

In a recent interview with a news daily, Milind Soman was asked to read out a few funny tweets about him. Check out the supermodel's reaction on reading them

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
milind soman

Milind Soman was last seen judging modelling based reality show, MTV Supermodel Of The Year. The model has had a career spanning more than three decades. He has also acted in a few films and series. Recently, in an interview with a news daily, Milind Soman shared his reactions about social media. The Four More Shots Please actor was asked to react over a few funny and quirky tweets about himself. Check out the tweets by his fans and Milind Soman's reaction. 

Also Read | Milind Soman Shares Adorable Throwback Of his "love At First Sight"; Ankita's Reply Wins

Reacting to the tweet, Milind Soman blushed a bit and hoped that the writer is a girl. However, he didn't want her to cook biryani on him. Take a look at the tweet. 

Also Read | Milind Soman Highlights Importance Of Exercise 'to Deal With The Trillions Of Virus'

Don't blame climate change! Milind Soman is directly responsible for global warming!

This tweet seemed to be one of the funniest tweets for Milind Soman. He not only found it funny but he also replied with equal enthusiasm. He said he is not responsible for global warming and it's really bad. Further, Milind Soman also added that he can't be responsible for what's bad. 

Also  Read | Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shares throwback pictures during social distancing

Another funny tweet joked about Milind Soman getting on a horse to his wedding. Reacting to the tweet, Milind said that there was no horse at his wedding. Check out the tweet. 

Also Read | Milind Soman's memorable throwback pictures that you just can't miss; check them out

Take A Look At Other Funny Tweets About Milind Soman - 

 

 

 

