Milind Soman Highlights Importance Of Exercise 'to Deal With The Trillions Of Virus'

One of the most popular male models in India, Milind Soman has been very vocal about being a fitness enthusiast. The model has had a career spanning more than three decades. He has also acted in a few films and is currently judging a modelling based reality show. He is very active on his social media and is often motivating his fans to stay fit through the platform. Milind Soman recently highlighted the importance of fitness and stated that physical fitness is as important as mental fitness. In another post, Milind Soman mentioned the importance of being fit and exercising regularly.

Milind Soman speaks about fitness

Milind Soman spoke about how mind and body are different yet similar in a few ways. In his Instagram post, he wrote that ‘We have always known the mind is powerful, but very few have really tested it. Due to a lack of focus and discipline, it still remains our weakest link, when it comes to living life to the full. It is only with a fit, healthy and positive mind, free of the negative impact of fear, insecurity, confusion and self-doubt, that you can begin to achieve your true potential.'

While mentioning about physical fitness Milind Soman wrote, ‘The body on the other hand, as long as we take good care of it, is capable of incredible things, without any conscious thought. Blood circulation, hormonal balance, levels of salts and minerals, temperature, all are maintained by the body effortlessly. It is capable of creating new life. Fitness must start in the mind, with the development of awareness, discipline, understanding and will power. With respect for the self and the body.’ he further added, ‘When the mind and body are able to work together, without conflict, we are capable of genius in every aspect of our lives.’

Milind Soman debunks the myth about running barefoot by posting a picture of a man running without any footwear. In the social media post, he wrote, ‘Exercise is important, it helps the body and mind to keep in balance and function as they are meant to. Good body function means that digestion is good, sleep is restful and thoughts are positive; above all, it means the immune system is strong enough to deal with the trillions of viruses you inhale every day.’

