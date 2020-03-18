Milind Soman Shares Adorable Throwback Of his "love At First Sight"; Ankita's Reply Wins

Milind Soman is one of the most popular male models in India. Of late, he has come to be well known for completing in one of the toughest challenges - The Ironman. Apart from this, he has also made appearances in films and other modelling-related shows. He recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of his love at first sight. Take a look at the post here.

Milind Soman shares a throwback picture of his "love at first sight"

In this post, Milind Soman shared a picture of his wife Ankita Konwar. He captioned the picture by writing “2014 .. love at first sight 😊” seemingly being of when Milind Soman first met Ankita. This caption of 'love at first sight' got more interesting when his wife commented on the picture. Ankita Konwar commented on Milind Soman's photo by writing “Hahahahahaha how do you even have this picture 🤣🤣🤣”.

Other than this, Ankita Konwar also shared a picture of herself and Milind enjoying quality time with each other. She was seen getting cosy with him as they spent their time in the deserts of Jaisalmer. She posted that romantic picture and told her followers that she has to look at throwbacks to make herself feel better in times of social distancing.

Milind Soman recently also opened up about exercise and highlighted the importance of fitness. He also stated that physical health is as important as mental health. He also added that if we take good care of our bodies, then it is capable of incredible things without any conscious thought. Blood circulation, hormonal balance, levels of salts and minerals, temperature, all are maintained by the body effortlessly. It is capable of creating new life.

