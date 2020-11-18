Milind Soman Preps For Darjeeling Marathon; Goes For A 15K Run With Wife Ankita Konwar

Actor Milind Soman is set to be a part of another marathon, as he took to his Instagram to share a picture with wife Ankita Konwar. The fitness enthusiast couple is seen on another one of their runs in the picture, as Soman goes shirtless and Konwar is wearing her athleisure wear. Have a look at the post.

Milind Soman is ready for another marathon

Milind Soman took to his Instagram feed today on November 18, 2020, as he announced that he will be a part of another marathon in the upcoming weekend. The couple went on a 15 KM run today morning to practice for the marathon, and the actor shared that this is their first 15 KM run since February. He also thanked his wife Ankita, for accompanying him and said that as they could not get a picture today, he is sharing another picture.

However, Soman did not mention that the picture was from his birthday, but if you have been following him, you know it is a click from his birthday trip to Goa. Milind is shirtless in the picture, as the two are seen running at the beach. Along with the picture he wrote, “First 15km run this year after Feb! Getting ready for the Darjeeling Police marathon this Sunday, it will be beautiful ðŸ˜€ thank you @ankita_earthy for the company ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— couldn’t take a pic today, so this one is from you know when.”

Fans have showered prasies on the couple in the comments section. Several fans called the duo 'inspiration', and some have dropped emojis for the two. Have a look at the comments here.

Milind Soman’s post about picking up garbage on his trek

Milind Soman recently took to his Instagram as he shared a picture and wrote that he was on a 'small trek to a Shiva temple'. In his caption, he spoke about food packaging being bio-degradable. His caption read, “Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail. Strangely, at the temple, I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest…”.

