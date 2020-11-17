Milind Soman's Beach Picture Goes Viral; Netizens Call Him 'Indian Aquaman'

Splashing the Internet with yet another shirtless beach picture, Milind Soman is garnering all the attention on Instagram. Netizens crushing on Soman's picture called him 'Indian Aquaman'. The picture received over 25,000 likes within a few minutes.

For those unware, Aquaman is a 2018 movie where Jason Momoa plays the character of Arthur Curry / Aquaman — A half-Atlantean, half-human who is reluctant to be king of the undersea nation of Atlantis. Member of Justice league, Aquaman possesses superhuman strength and the ability to manipulate the tides, communicate with sea creatures and swim at supersonic speeds.

One user said, "How can some one be old and super gold," while another wrote, "Age is just a number hence you proved it." Another fan said, "Such a toned body at 50 something... inspirational." [sic] A few mocked him for wearing shorts as he was recently booked for a 'nude run' on a Goa beach. "Thank You for wearing shorts!," one user wrote.

Milind Soman picks up garbage on way to Shiva temple; wife Ankita Konwar reacts

Model Milind Soman booked for ''nude run'' on Goa beach

Goa Police registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday. The case was registered a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection, he said.

Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday. "Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

In the Instagram post, Soman gave the photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar. The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

Milind Soman fires vaccine query for cracker ban opponents; gets asked 'what's the link?'

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.