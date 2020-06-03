Milind Soman Calls Boredom The Root Cause Of Mental And Emotional Disorder

Bollywood actor and model, Milind Soman took to his social media on Tuesday, June 2, to share a hard-hitting note on boredom. Milind Soman labeled the term boredom as a matter of choice and stated that it often leads to some serious health issues. Milind Soman went on to give his own personal experience as an example to prove this fact.

Milind Soman remembered his personal experience of being bored with his swimming routine

Milind Soman wrote in the post recollecting an incident when he had complained to his swimming coach, Sandeep Divgikar at the age of 16 that his performance was suffering as he was bored of his routines and life at the training camp. Milind Soman further said that if he felt bored, that it was his choice.

Milind Soman further wrote that this is one of the most important lessons that he has learned that he has a choice in everything. Milind Soman further stated that all the decisions like to be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not are the various choices that an individual has to make on their own.

Milind Soman called boredom the root of a lot of mental, emotional, and physical disorders

Further, talking about boredom, Milind Soman also said that it is the most common disease which afflicts all people. The actor called it the root of a lot of mental, emotional, and physical disorders. He further wrote that to be or not to be bored is entirely a choice which an individual has to make on their own. India's Next Top Model judge further added that the simple truth is that if one opens their mind and looks within, they will find that the world is too big with lots of things to explore which will seldom give them the opportunity to be bored.

The model and actor is often known for such inspirational posts on his social media. Milind recently posted a series of videos from his romantic French movie. He had starred alongside former French model and actor Emmanuelle Seigner. Directed by Olivier Dahan, the Milind Soman-Emmanuelle Seigner starrer is a part of a compilation of twelve interactive short films. Take a look at his post.

