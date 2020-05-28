Milind Soman Shares Throwback Pics 25 Years Apart, Says 'can't Wait To Be Back Out There'

Milind Soman has a penchant for adventures in the outdoors and his throwback pictures on his Instagram handle are a testament to it. On Thursday, he teased his fans with two pictures of himself -- one from his trip to Himachal in 1994 and another from his trip to the Maldives in 2019-- on the photo-sharing platform and asked them if they are 'beaches people or mountain people'. Also expressing his desire to be outdoors in the post-COVID world, he captioned the post, "Are you beaches people or mountain people?? 😃 Cant wait to get back out there!!!!!!".

Many of his fans responded to his question with their preferences and also showered love for his pictures by pouring out their love for the actor through the comments. Milind Soman remains the forever crush for all his fans and followers because of his stunning looks as well as the inspirational lifestyle. The actor is a self-confessed adventurer and has often shared his love for the outdoors where he can run freely.

Milind Soman has been under self-isolation with his mother, Usha Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar at his home in Mumbai. The actor has been regularly updating his social media handles to keep his fans entertained as well as informed and motivated to maintain their physical and mental fitness while under lockdown. Milind recently shared his workout routine along with a video of himself while exercising.

He wrote, "Every day I have my lockdown routine - make the bed, cut the fruits, exercise, some office work, have lunch, some tv, etc. And every day I add something as a surprise for myself, whatever comes into my head, something I know well, or something completely new. If it's new, and I enjoy it, then I try to build it into my schedule, learn about it and do it more often so I get better at it. I love doing headstands and do a headstand at least once a month, or at least when I remember, and I have a mat! So today..."

